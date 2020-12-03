Fairlop Waters expansion set for next phase with virtual public event on December 16

Video

Published: 5:00 PM December 3, 2020 Updated: 10:31 AM December 9, 2020

Plans to expand Fairlop Waters are moving to the next phase with a public event set to unveil the next steps.

In October, the Recorder reported that Redbridge Council intends to add 250 acres of green space to the park, inviting the public to help shape plans through its consultation.

So far hundreds of people have shared their views, with the council hopeful of receiving greater input by the time the survey closes on December 7.

This will signal the end of phase one, the results of which will be presented at an online event on December 16 between 6-7pm.

Also outlined at that event will be next steps, as the project - a partnership between the council and Street Space - moves into a second phase of focus groups and virtual consultations.

The push for this expansion comes as a result of the borough’s largest country park and leisure facility seeing a huge surge in visitors during the pandemic, something which inspired the council to grow the much-loved site.

With the pandemic focusing minds on the importance of green spaces, the ultimate aim of this is to create a collective vision for Fairlop Waters which reflects the borough and its residents.

As part of its public engagement, the council has released a video - voiced by council leader Cllr Jas Athwal - showcasing just what Fairlop Waters means to residents.

Describing it as “more than just a park for many local people”, Cllr Athwal says: “Generations of Redbridge children have grown up learning to ride their bikes on these cycle paths, and learning to fish and sail on our lake.

“Every year, couples choose to come here to get married. Fairlop Waters is a place where we come to test ourselves, learn about the nature around us, come to eat and be entertained, and sometimes just escape.”

In a separate statement, the leader added: “We’re committed to doubling the size of Fairlop Waters and preserving the green space now, and for generations to come, so we want to know what local people love about Fairlop.”

To reserve your place, visit eventbrite.com/e/our-future-fairlop-symposium-tickets-129658942387.

For further information, contact fairlop@wearestreetspace.org or visit letstalkredbridge.uk.engagementhq.com/our-future-fairlop.