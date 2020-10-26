Redbridge Council invites residents to contribute to new-look Fairlop Waters

A public consultation has been opened by Redbridge Council, as plans to add 250 acres to Fairlop Waters gather pace. Picture: Ron Jeffries Archant

Redbridge Council has invited residents to contribute to the new-look Fairlop Waters, as plans to add 250 acres to the park gather pace.

The borough’s largest country park and leisure facility saw a huge surge in visitors during the pandemic, something which inspired the council’s announcement that extra leisure, cultural and environmental facilities are to be added.

Though already home to expansive green space, a lake and a wide range of outdoor activities, the council will be working with ‘Street Space’ over the next three months to engage with residents, businesses and organisations to understand what the park means to them.

The aim, through collaborating with the community engagement social enterprise, is to create a collective vision for Fairlop Waters which reflects the borough and its residents.

Council leader Councillor Jas Athwal said: “Our parks and green spaces are incredibly important to local people, and we’re so lucky in Redbridge to have so much open green space, especially at the moment while we navigate through the pandemic.

“Being able to go for a walk or a cycle ride through our parks has helped many of us through this difficult year, and so we’re now looking at how we can offer even more in Fairlop Waters, one of our flagship parks. We’re looking into expanding the green space and potentially even doubling the size of the park, while making sure it’s protected for future generations.”

The consultation page features an interactive map where contributors can pinpoint the precise areas in which they would like to see change, as well as read what others think.

It also allows people to submit their own ideas and invites them to answer a survey on the park.

There is no right or wrong idea, the council advise, with conservation areas, wildflower meadows, additional walking and cycling routes, and a wild swimming area amongst the suggested additions.

The key thing is that people feel involved in plans which will undeniably improve a facility that is already a lifeline to many, with this year reinforcing just how important parks and green spaces are to mental health and wellbeing.

For further information, contact fairlop@wearestreetspace.org or visit letstalkredbridge.uk.engagementhq.com/our-future-fairlop.