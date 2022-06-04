Two men in hospital following stabbing in Green Lane, Ilford

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Ilford on Friday night - Credit: PA WIRE

Two men were taken to hospital after police were called to reports of a stabbing in Green Lane, Ilford, on Friday night (June 3).

Police were contacted at around 7:45pm, with the incident occurring near the junction with Goodmayes Lane.

Officers attended the scene, along with the London Ambulance Service.

Two men, both in their 20s, were taken to hospital, one suffering stab injuries. Neither is in a life-threatening condition.

Detectives from the Met’s East Area CID are investigating, with no arrests made at this early stage.

Any witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call police on 101, referencing 6196/03june.

Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

It is the second stabbing to be reported in Redbridge over the Platinum Jubilee weekend, after Emeli Sandé's ex-boyfriend, the rapper Hypo, was stabbed at a venue on Chigwell Road on Thursday night/early Friday morning.