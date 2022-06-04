Police were called to the address in the early hours of Chigwell Road on June 3 - Credit: Met Police

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in Woodford Green, Redbridge.

Police were called at 12:10am on June 3, due to a fight having broken out on Chigwell Road.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended to find a man, believed to be in his 30s, with stab injuries.

Sadly, he died at the scene.

The police awaits formal identification, though it is believed the deceased is 39-year-old Lamar Jackson, from Hackney.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Det Ch Insp Laurence Smith said: “This attack happened at a party and we know that a large number of people would have been in attendance.

“It is possible that events leading up to the stabbing, and perhaps the murder itself, were captured on people’s phones.

“Please take a look and call us. It is vital that we establish what happened.”

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 3985 or via 101 quoting CAD 66/03Jun.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.