Published: 5:58 PM September 7, 2021

Ricardo Fuller was fatally stabbed outside an Ilford nightclub last year - Credit: MPS

Three men accused of murdering Ricardo Fuller in Ilford have pleaded not guilty at the Old Bailey.

Edmund Moses Tucker, 29, Emmanuel Tamwesigire, 29, and Jarmaine Ofori Ahenkorah, 28, appeared at Central Criminal Court on Friday, September 3 2021.

Ricardo, 24, was fatally stabbed outside a nightclub in Ilford High Road on March 7, 2020.

The trio are due to appear again at the Old Bailey on September 26.