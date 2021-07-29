News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ricardo Fuller death: Third man charged with murder

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 3:31 PM July 29, 2021   
Murder victim Ricardo Fuller

Ricardo Fuller was fatally stabbed outside a nightclub in Ilford High Road last year - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A third man has been charged with murdering Ricardo Fuller in Ilford last year.

Ricardo, 24, was fatally stabbed outside a nightclub in Ilford High Road on March 7 2020.

Edmond Moses Tucker, 29, of no fixed address, was arrested at Heathrow Airport yesterday (July 29) after returning from overseas.

Later the same day he was charged with murder.

Tucker, formerly from Dagenham, has been remanded in custody to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, July 30.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command continue to investigate.

Anyone who can assist them by providing information should call the incident room on 0208 345 1570.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

Metropolitan Police
Ilford News
Dagenham News

