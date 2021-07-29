Published: 3:31 PM July 29, 2021

Ricardo Fuller was fatally stabbed outside a nightclub in Ilford High Road last year - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A third man has been charged with murdering Ricardo Fuller in Ilford last year.

Ricardo, 24, was fatally stabbed outside a nightclub in Ilford High Road on March 7 2020.

Edmond Moses Tucker, 29, of no fixed address, was arrested at Heathrow Airport yesterday (July 29) after returning from overseas.

Later the same day he was charged with murder.

Tucker, formerly from Dagenham, has been remanded in custody to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, July 30.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command continue to investigate.

Anyone who can assist them by providing information should call the incident room on 0208 345 1570.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.