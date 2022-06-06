Chigwell Road in Woodford Green, where the Hackney rapper Hypo, whose real name was Lamar Jackson, was stabbed to death - Credit: Google

A 32-year-old man is due to appear in court charged with the murder of Hackney rapper Hypo in Woodford Green.

Laurie John-Phillip, from Enfield, is accused of killing the performer, whose real name was Lamar Jackson, just after midnight on Friday morning (June 3).

Mr Jackson, 32, whose tracks included Flex On My X, First Night and No L’s, was stabbed to death at a party at a venue in Chigwell Road.

Mr John-Phillip was arrested on Saturday and will appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, June 6) charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

Mr Jackson, who previously dated singer Emeli Sande, collaborated with Jamaican DJ Popcaan in 2018 on the song Run These Streets.

Rapper and actor Genesis Elijah paid tribute with a poem and statement on Twitter, writing: “I still got footage of me Hypes and Dappy chilling at the shop that I never put out. RIP Hypo.”