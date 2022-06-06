News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Man due in court accused of murdering rapper Hypo at Jubilee weekend party

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 11:50 AM June 6, 2022
Chigwell Road in Woodford Green

Chigwell Road in Woodford Green, where the Hackney rapper Hypo, whose real name was Lamar Jackson, was stabbed to death - Credit: Google

A 32-year-old man is due to appear in court charged with the murder of Hackney rapper Hypo in Woodford Green.

Laurie John-Phillip, from Enfield, is accused of killing the performer, whose real name was Lamar Jackson, just after midnight on Friday morning (June 3).

Mr Jackson, 32, whose tracks included Flex On My X, First Night and No L’s, was stabbed to death at a party at a venue in Chigwell Road.

Mr John-Phillip was arrested on Saturday and will appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, June 6) charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

Mr Jackson, who previously dated singer Emeli Sande, collaborated with Jamaican DJ Popcaan in 2018 on the song Run These Streets.

Rapper and actor Genesis Elijah paid tribute with a poem and statement on Twitter, writing: “I still got footage of me Hypes and Dappy chilling at the shop that I never put out. RIP Hypo.”

London Live News
Knife Crime
Ilford News
Hackney News
Redbridge News

Don't Miss

Application to redevelop 12 Marlborough Road, South Woodford, E18 1AP

London Live News

Homes under the Planner: Applications approved or refused in Redbridge

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast crosses over Fairlop Waters in Redbridge

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Redbridge: The Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast in pictures

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
The junction of Ripple Road and Renwick Road in Barking, near where the skips were left

Barking and Dagenham Council

Wanstead company fined over skips left by road in Barking

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Witness appeal to January 1 traffic accident in Mile End Road. Picture: Met Police

London Live News

Revealed: The top serious road crash hotspots in east London

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon