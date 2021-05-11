News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Barking man appears in court charged with mother-of-two's murder

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 12:01 PM May 11, 2021   
Maria Jane Rawlings  was aged 45 and a mother of two daughters living in the Chelmsford area

A 20-year-old man from Barking appeared in court charged with the murder of mother-of-two Maria Rawlings. - Credit: Met Police

A 20-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of mother-of-two Maria Rawlings.

Maria's body was found in bushes in Little Heath, Chadwell Heath, on May 4.

Valentin Lazar, of Barking, who is charged with committing murder on May 3, appeared in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (May 11).

Flowers have been laid at the bushes where the body of Maria Rawlings was discovered in Little Heath. 

Flowers have been laid at the bushes where the body of Maria Rawlings was discovered in Little Heath. - Credit: Roy Chacko

He spoke only to confirm his personal details through a Romanian interpreter as he stood in the dock.

Lazar was ordered to next appear in custody at the Old Bailey on May 13, which will be his birthday.


Flowers have been laid at the bushes where the body of Maria Rawlings was discovered in Little Heath. 

The body of Maria Rawlings was discovered by a man walking his dog in Little Heath, Chadwell Heath. - Credit: Roy Chacko

A post-mortem examination gave a preliminary cause of death for Maria, 45, as neck compression and possible blunt force head trauma.

Crime
Chadwell Heath News
Barking and Dagenham News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A group of people were attacked with eggs and stones outside the Ilford Islamic Centre

Ilford mosque attendees attacked with eggs and stones

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Stabbing in Thurlestone Avenue, IG3 on May 4

Metropolitan Police

Man stabbed in Goodmayes

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
A ballot box during a UK election. Photograph: Rui Viera/PA

Local Election

Election 2021: Live updates for London Assembly, Loxford and Seven Kings

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
The rabbi was attacked in Amhurst Park on Friday night. Picture: Met Police

Crime

Six males detained after alleged brawl in Gants Hill

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon