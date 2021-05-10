Chadwell Heath murder: Barking man charged with murder of Maria Rawlings

Published: 9:08 PM May 10, 2021

A 20-year-old man from Barking has been charged with the murder of a mother-of-two whose body was found in bushes in Chadwell Heath.

Valentin Lazar, 20, from Barking was charged on Monday evening and is due to appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, May 11.

He is charged with the murder of Maria Jane Rawlings, a 45-year-old mother from Chelmsford whose body was found in the bushes in Little Heath on May 4.

Flowers have been laid at the bushes where the body of Maria Rawlings was discovered in Little Heath. - Credit: Roy Chacko

Police believe she was attacked after walking along Barley Lane after leaving King George Hospital in Goodmayes, the previous evening.

A post-mortem examination found that she had been strangled and had suffered head injuries.

Homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the incident room on 020 8345 3865; via 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 3551/4May.