Zara Aleena: Man charged with Ilford murder
Published: 9:55 AM June 29, 2022
- Credit: PA Archive/PA Images
A man has been charged with the murder of Zara Aleena near Gants Hill.
Jordan McSweeney, 29, of no fixed address, will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court today - Wednesday, June 29.
He is accused of murdering Zara, attempted rape and robbery.
Zara, 35, was attacked by a stranger while walking home along Cranbrook Road in Ilford, in the direction of Gants Hill station, in the early hours of Sunday morning (June 26).
The law graduate - described by a friend as "a kind soul, the sweetest girl" - was found with serious head injuries and died in hospital later that morning.