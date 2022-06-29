Jordan McSweeney, 29, of no fixed address, will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court today charged with the murder of Zara Aleena in Ilford - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A man has been charged with the murder of Zara Aleena near Gants Hill.

Jordan McSweeney, 29, of no fixed address, will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court today - Wednesday, June 29.

He is accused of murdering Zara, attempted rape and robbery.

Zara, 35, was attacked by a stranger while walking home along Cranbrook Road in Ilford, in the direction of Gants Hill station, in the early hours of Sunday morning (June 26).

The law graduate - described by a friend as "a kind soul, the sweetest girl" - was found with serious head injuries and died in hospital later that morning.