Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Zara Aleena: Man charged with Ilford murder

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 9:55 AM June 29, 2022
Clapton assault: four men will appear before Thames Magistrates' Court. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Jordan McSweeney, 29, of no fixed address, will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court today charged with the murder of Zara Aleena in Ilford - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A man has been charged with the murder of Zara Aleena near Gants Hill.

Jordan McSweeney, 29, of no fixed address, will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court today - Wednesday, June 29.

He is accused of murdering Zara, attempted rape and robbery.

Zara, 35, was attacked by a stranger while walking home along Cranbrook Road in Ilford, in the direction of Gants Hill station, in the early hours of Sunday morning (June 26).

The law graduate - described by a friend as "a kind soul, the sweetest girl" - was found with serious head injuries and died in hospital later that morning.

