News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Tributes paid to law graduate murdered as she walked home in Ilford

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 3:32 PM June 28, 2022
Photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Zara Aleena

Zara Aleena, who detectives believe was "attacked by a stranger" while walking along Cranbrook Road in the direction of Gants Hill station in the early hours of Sunday - Credit: PA

Tributes have been paid to a 35-year-old law graduate who was murdered on her way home from a night out.

Zara Aleena was attacked by a stranger as she walked along Cranbrook Road, towards Gants Hill station, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

She was found suffering head injuries, and was taken to hospital where she tragically died later that morning. 

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Ms Aleena’s friend Sophie described her as "just a kind soul, the sweetest girl".

"She could never harm a fly," she said.

“Always polite, always bubbly, the sweetest girl that you could ever meet really. So much going for her.”

According to reports, Ms Aleena had just passed her law degree and was working as an administrative officer at the Royal Courts of Justice.

Her profile on the career networking site LinkedIn said: “My excellent interpersonal skills mean that I like people and they like me. I have strong organisational skills. Additionally, I bring energy, enthusiasm and ambition to any job role that I am in.”

Another friend, Nadia, said: “She was a very gentle soul. She was very helpful to everyone and her neighbours.”

Police said Ms Aleena suffered multiple injuries and it appeared no weapon had been used in the attack.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested on suspicion of Ilford murder as police name victim
  2. 2 Tributes paid to law graduate murdered as she walked home in Ilford
  3. 3 Murder investigation launched after woman fatally attacked in Ilford
  1. 4 Air ambulance lands after man stabbed in South Woodford
  2. 5 Man dies after being found unresponsive in Valentines Park
  3. 6 Homes under the Planner: Applications approved or refused in Redbridge
  4. 7 Man denies committing GBH during alleged robbery at Barkingside Tesco
  5. 8 Series of failures sees Met Police placed under special measures
  6. 9 Mayor tells borough's youth: 'Be ambitious for Redbridge'
  7. 10 Most wanted: 6 people sought in connection with 10 robberies across London

Figures from the Metropolitan Police show that 14 of the 44 victims of suspected homicides so far in 2022, not including Ms Aleena, were women.

In 11 of these cases the suspect is a relative or friend of the victim, another died in a house fire, and the relationship between suspect and victim in the remaining two is not yet clear.

It is rare for a victim to be murdered in the street by a stranger.

According to the Office for National Statistics, in the year leading to the end of March 2021, six percent of female murder victims in England and Wales were killed by a stranger.

The number was 18 pc for male victims. 

London Live News
Metropolitan Police
Women's Safety
Ilford News
Gants Hill News
East London News

Don't Miss

The assault happened at the traffic light junction of Langston Road and Chigwell Lane in Loughton

London Live News

Guilty: Hainault man admits traffic light stabbing

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
The project is part of town centre regeneration. Picture: Ken Mears

'Destination of choice': What is being done to help the town centre thrive?

Kesiah Gakpe

Logo Icon
The Drive, Cranbrook, where a fire broke out in a care home 

London Live News

Second Redbridge care home struck by fire caused by discarded cigarettes

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
There have been reports of a crash between a van and a car in Norwich this morning. Photo: PA Wire.

Knife Crime

Teen found guilty of robbing boy, 12, in Romford while carrying knife

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon