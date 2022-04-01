Final decision on Woodford police hub not made, Met says

Det Supt Paul Trevers said a police hub in Woodford is being considered - Credit: Met Police

A final decision on introducing a new police hub in Woodford has yet to be made, according to the Met.

Det Supt Paul Trevers, who is responsible for local policing in east London, said the force is "continuing to assess" bringing in a new hub.

Woodford Police Station closed to the public in 2013 but remained as a base for safer neighbourhood teams until January last year.

The building was one of 10 "surplus" sites across London that was approved for sale by Sophie Linden, the deputy mayor of London for policing and crime, in October 2020.

It was decommissioned and sold after the safer neighbourhood teams were relocated to Barkingside Police Station.

A planning application by property company Jaspar Group to change the use of the building in High Road, Woodford Green, to office use was approved last year.

Redbridge Council has already opened enforcement hubs in Ilford and Hainault in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour (ASB).

The authority also launched a mobile hub last month, jointly staffed by police and council officers, for people to report crime and ASB.

Det Supt Trevers said a new shared hub in Woodford is under consideration.

He added: "We continue to assess this option and a final decision is yet to be made.

"We continue to listen for feedback from our local partners, the council and MPs on ways to improve access to officers in the borough."

A Redbridge Council spokesperson said residents have expressed concerns around a reduced police presence in the Wanstead, Woodford, South Woodford and Monkhams areas following the station's closure.

The council spokesperson revealed plans for the Woodford hub are being finalised.

They said: "We have been working closely with the police to deliver a police hub to base police officers to reduce their commuting time to their wards across the west of the borough and increase their visibility.

"The new proposed hub will be based on the Orchard Estate in Woodford, serving residents in Wanstead, Woodford, South Woodford and Monkhams."

The spokesperson added that the council has organised "several" site visits with the police.