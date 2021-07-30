Former Woodford Police Station could become office space

Published: 3:47 PM July 30, 2021

The former Woodford Police Station, which could become office space if a planning application is approved.

The former Woodford Police Station could be converted into office space under a proposal submitted to Redbridge Council.

Property company Jaspar Group has put forward plans to change the use of the building in High Road, Woodford Green, to be for "commercial, business and social use".

The police station closed to the public in 2013 but remained in use as a base for officers.

A planning statement by Jaspar said it was utilised by the Met for its safer neighbourhood teams until January this year.

Those teams were then relocated to Barkingside Police Station, according to Jaspar, and the Woodford site was "decommissioned and sold".

The statement said the change of use is proposed to be for a 1,174-sqm commercial building across three floors, with 12 parking spaces.

It adds that office space is considered "the most likely use" for the site.

Jaspar said in the statement: "The existing building is set up for office space.

"It has been occupied as offices since 2013 since the former police station closed to visiting members of the public.

"The site location provides convenient access to local amenities and within walking distance to residents who can utilise the space for small enterprises.

"The increased footfall associated with local workers and their associated spend will have a positive impact on the local shops, cafes and restaurants and will have a positive impact on the vitality and viability of the area more generally.

"The principle of office use in the location is acceptable and bringing a vacant building back into use without delay will have a positive impact on the local economy."

Woodford Police Station was one of 10 "surplus" sites across London that was approved for sale by Sophie Linden, the deputy mayor of London for policing and crime, in October.

The Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC) said then that the sales were expected to generate a total of around £67million and save £2.7million a year in running costs.