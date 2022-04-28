15-year-old pleads not guilty following sexual assault reports in Seven Kings

The teenager is next due to appear at Stratford Magistrates' Court on May 12 - Credit: Archant

A 15-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty after being charged with sexual assault following a series of alleged incidents in Seven Kings.

The teenager, who has not been named due to his age, will next appear at Stratford Magistrates' Court on May 12.

He was arrested on March 13 and charged the following day with three counts of sexual assault.

A not guilty plea has now been entered.

He has been released on bail while proceedings continue.

Police investigating a number of reported sexual assaults, alleged to have happened between December 2021 and February this year, are appealing for victims to come forward.

Officers have received reports of at least five incidents in the areas surrounding Aldborough Road North.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information should call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 4404426/22.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.