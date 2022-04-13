Man charged following string of sexual assaults in Seven Kings

A man has been charged following multiple reports of sexual assault in Seven Kings - Credit: Matt Powell

A man has been arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault following multiple incidents in Seven Kings.

Police investigating a number of sexual assaults, reported to have happened between December 2021 and February this year, are appealing for victims to come forward.

Officers have received reports of at least five incidents involving a male approaching females in the areas surrounding Aldborough Road North.

Victims continue to be supported by specialist officers.

A man was arrested on March 13 and charged the following day with three counts of sexual assault.

DI Sion Hughes, from East Area BCU said: "My primary concern is that there may be other victims, and those victims may need support.

“We know that women are disproportionately affected by crime of this nature and are absolutely committed to doing everything we can to make women feel safe and be safe.

"If you believe that you have been a victim of sexual assault, please come forward."

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 4404426/22.

If you are in immediate danger always dial 999.

Alternatively, to remain 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.