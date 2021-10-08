News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Seven Kings stabbing: Girl, 14, arrested on suspicion of GBH bailed again

Daniel Gayne

Published: 7:00 AM October 8, 2021   
A 14-year-old girl who was arrested after another teenager was stabbed in the neck has been bailed until the end of November.

The teen was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent after an incident in Seven Kings. 

Met Police officers and London Ambulance Service (LAS) crews were called to the reported stabbing in Eynsford Road, at the junction with Green Lane, at about 3pm on September 6. 

Officers and medics found a 14-year-old girl with a “laceration to her neck”.  

She was taken to a major trauma centre and her condition was not believed to be life-threatening.  

Officers arrested a 14-year-old girl at the scene and she was taken to an east London police station and later bailed to return in late September

The Met has now confirmed that she has been bailed again to return at the end of November.

