Girl, 14, bailed after teenager found with 'neck lacerations' in Ilford

Published: 6:28 PM September 7, 2021

A 14-year-old girl has been bailed after her arrest on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent - Credit: Met Police

A 14-year-old girl has been bailed after another teenager was rushed to hospital with neck wounds yesterday.

Met Police officers and London Ambulance Service (LAS) crews were called to an incident in Eysnsford Road, at the junction with Green Lane, at about 3pm.

LAS sent an ambulance crew, a medic in a car, an incident response officer and London's Air Ambulance to the scene, where it was reported that a stabbing had taken place.

They found a 14-year-old girl with a "laceration to her neck" and took her to a major trauma centre.

Her condition is not believed to be life-threatening, Scotland Yard said.

Officers arrested a 14-year-old girl on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent. She was taken to an east London police station and has since been bailed to return on a date in late September.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone who witnessed the alleged incident but has not yet spoken with police should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 4289/6SEP.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers_uk.org