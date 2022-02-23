One man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and bailed to return on a date in mid-March - Credit: Google

A man has been arrested and bailed following a stabbing in Clayhall which left the victim in critical condition.

Police were called at approximately 3.45pm on Monday - February 21 - to reports of a stabbing in Wedmore Avenue.

By the time officers arrived at the scene, the victim, believed to be in his 20s, had already been taken to hospital where he remains.

A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and has now been bailed to return on a date in mid-March.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD4408/21Feb.