Man in 'critical' condition after Clayhall stabbing

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Wedmore Avenue, Clayhall - Credit: Google

A man is in a critical condition after being stabbed in Clayhall.

The Met Police said the man, in his 20s, had already been taken to hospital by the time its officers attended the scene in Wedmore Avenue.

The force had been called to reports of a stabbing at 3.45pm today (February 21).

There have been no arrests and police enquiries are ongoing, a spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD4408/21Feb.