Detectives investigating a forced entry incident in Wanstead have made an arrest. - Credit: Google Maps

An arrest has been made by police investigating a forced entry incident in Wanstead where a man was attacked by a machete before falling from height.

A man in his 60s was found suffering from a head injury by officers who attended the incident last Friday at The Herons, New Wanstead.

His condition remains critical but stable.

A woman also sustained a back injury in the incident, which police believe occurred before she was helped into a neighbouring property.

Her condition is not life-threatening.

Though it has not been confirmed who helped the woman, a man has reached out to say that it was his son who intervened by springing to action when he saw her "hanging over from the balcony".

Enquiries have established that two men forced entry into the address, and that the male victim was attacked with a machete before he fell.

One 25-year-old man was arrested in Nottingham on Monday - January 24 - before being taken to a Nottinghamshire police station.

He was later released on bail to return on a date in late February.

The other remains at large; efforts continue to identify the suspect.

Anyone who has information that could help police is asked to call 101 ref CAD 5524/21 Jan.