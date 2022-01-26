A man suffered a head injury after falling from height in Wanstead last week; enquiries have established that he was attacked with a machete before he fell - Credit: Google Maps

A man was attacked by a machete before falling from height after two men forced entry into a flat in Wanstead.

The Met has confirmed it was called to attend reports of a fall at The Herons, New Wanstead, just after 6pm on Friday (January 21).

Officers found a man in his 60s suffering from a head injury; at the time of writing, his condition remains critical but stable.

A woman also sustained a back injury in the incident, which police believe occurred before she was helped into a neighbouring property.

Though the Met has not confirmed who helped the woman, a resident has reached out to say that it was his son who intervened.

Kevin Head said his son Patrick - who lives in a neighbouring flat below where the attack reportedly took place - sprung to action when he saw the woman "hanging over from the balcony".

He told the Recorder: "Without any thinking, Patrick lent over his balcony and grabbed the girl and held onto her.

"As she let go Patrick pulled her over his balcony and onto the floor."

Police say her injury, since confirmed as not life-threatening, was "thought to have been sustained after climbing from the same balcony before being helped into a neighbouring property".

Enquiries have established that two men forced entry into the address, and that the male victim was attacked with a machete before he fell.

Kevin wanted to highlight the bravery of his 28-year-old son, whose confidence he admitted "can be knocked very easily".

He explained that Patrick - who has learning difficulties - found the situation "very frightening" and has been worried about it since.

"Some people would say that this is nothing special, but Patrick handled himself very well."

Kevin said he wants to show his son - who works as a dustman for Waltham Forest Council - that "good things are rewarded".

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident - no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone who has information that could help police is asked to call 101 ref CAD 5524/21 Jan.