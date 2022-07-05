News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fairlop Waters: Body found in lake search for missing boy, 17

Andrew Brookes

Published: 9:26 AM July 5, 2022
The route of the haul road through Fairlop Waters has been altered to protect wildlife. Picture: KEN

Fairlop Waters country park - Credit: Ken Mears

A body has been found during a search for a teenager who was last seen entering a lake at Fairlop Waters.

Police were called to the country park near Ilford shortly after 12.30am yesterday - Monday, July 4 - to reports of concern for someone's safety.

They were told a 17-year-old boy had willingly entered the water to swim and had failed to return to the shore.

A body was pulled from the water yesterday evening and the teenager's family have been told, police say.

The park was closed to the public yesterday as specialist divers and other emergency service officers searched the area.

Fairlop Waters remains closed while the investigation continues.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Colleagues from the National Police Air Service, London Fire Brigade and the Marine Policing Unit carried out initial searches.

"The area was also searched by specialist divers.

"A body was subsequently recovered from the water on Monday evening.

"The teenager's family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

"The death is currently being treated as unexpected."

Vision Redbridge Culture and Leisure, which manages Fairlop Waters, said the country park will reopen tomorrow (Wednesday, July 6).

