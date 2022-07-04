News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Fairlop Waters: Park closed amid search for teenager seen entering lake

Andrew Brookes

Published: 2:11 PM July 4, 2022
Updated: 2:13 PM July 4, 2022
The route of the haul road through Fairlop Waters has been altered to protect wildlife. Picture: KEN

Fairlop Waters country park - Credit: Ken Mears

Fairlop Waters is closed as emergency services search for a teenager boy missing after being seen entering the water overnight.

Police were called to the country park near Ilford shortly after 12.30am today - Monday, July 4 - to "reports of a concern for safety", a Met spokesperson said.

It was reported that a 17-year-old boy had entered the water and was "unaccounted for."

London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade crews also attended the scene, before the National Police Air Service was called to help with the search.

The boy's next of kin have been informed, police say.

In a statement earlier today, Vision Redbridge Culture and Leisure - which manages the park - said: "Following an incident on the lake at Fairlop Waters in the early hours of this morning, the park is closed to visitors at the request of the emergency services.

"At this moment, we do not know when the park will be re-opened."

London Live News
Ilford News
Redbridge News

