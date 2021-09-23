Ilford gallery to become Roman atrium for new exhibition
- Credit: David Mirzoeff
An art gallery in Ilford is to be transformed into a Roman atrium for a new exhibition.
Mammoth Loop, which opens at Space on October 9, will explore Ilford’s rich past, from the pre-historic mammoth skull discovered in 1864 through to Roman and Iron Age artefacts.
It will feature large-scale quilted wall hangings made from embroidered pieces created by artist Cecilia Charlton.
These are the result of a series of textile workshops with a group of residents in the summer.
Roman-style pillars, patterned wall friezes and a giant fabric mammoth head will also be on display.
You may also want to watch:
Circular seating shaped like a fountain will sit under the gallery’s central glass dome, intended to create the effect of a light, spacious courtyard.
The gallery will be running free drop-in textile workshops, suitable for adults and children, on a number of Saturdays throughout the exhibition. The workshops will run on October 30, November 20 and December 11.
Space re-opened at the start of September, having been closed since the beginning of the pandemic.
Most Read
- 1 'Last of a dying breed': Ilford pub scoops readers' vote honour
- 2 Coffee fanatics to open 'lively' new coffee shop in Redbridge
- 3 Best places to have a curry in Redbridge as chosen by readers
- 4 Council seeks public input after York Road anti-social behaviour concerns
- 5 Homebuilder steps back from proposals over rising projected costs
- 6 Medics treat six people after three-car crash in Ilford
- 7 Redbridge Tories urge front desk re-opening at Barkingside Police Station
- 8 Three new items Redbridge residents can recycle
- 9 Man rushed to hospital after being robbed and stabbed in Ilford
- 10 Man dies after fall near Hainault station