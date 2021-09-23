Ilford gallery to become Roman atrium for new exhibition

Published: 10:33 AM September 23, 2021

An art gallery in Ilford is to be transformed into a Roman atrium for a new exhibition.

Mammoth Loop, which opens at Space on October 9, will explore Ilford’s rich past, from the pre-historic mammoth skull discovered in 1864 through to Roman and Iron Age artefacts.

It will feature large-scale quilted wall hangings made from embroidered pieces created by artist Cecilia Charlton.

A number of family friendly textile workshops will run throughout the Mammoth Loop exhibition - Credit: David Mirzoeff

These are the result of a series of textile workshops with a group of residents in the summer.

Roman-style pillars, patterned wall friezes and a giant fabric mammoth head will also be on display.

Circular seating shaped like a fountain will sit under the gallery’s central glass dome, intended to create the effect of a light, spacious courtyard.

The gallery will be running free drop-in textile workshops, suitable for adults and children, on a number of Saturdays throughout the exhibition. The workshops will run on October 30, November 20 and December 11.

Space re-opened at the start of September, having been closed since the beginning of the pandemic.