Best of the Music Fest returns to Valentines Mansion

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 4:56 PM May 20, 2021   
The Best of the Music Fest returns for its eighth season as coronavirus restrictions on live events

The Best of the Music Fest is returning for its ninth annual event after the pandemic forced last year's festivities to be cancelled after two events. - Credit: Ron Jeffries

The Best of the Music Fest is returning for its ninth year - starting this weekend in Valentines Park.

The first concert will be on Sunday, May 23 from 11am until 4.30pm in the walled garden at Valentines Mansion.

There will be a new concert every fourth Sunday of the month from June to October.

The festival was able to return last summer when lockdown restrictions eased but had to cancel after only two editions once the 'rule of six' was introduced. 

The Redbridge Music Lounge, which organises the events, has been running a virtual festival since February, with 41 different acts performing across six online events.

Organiser Stephen Collins said he was thrilled to welcome people back to the festival and hopes this year's festival will be able to go through without any interruptions.

He said: "We will ensure appropriate space for social distancing between performers, between performers and audience, and among the audience, which will inevitably somewhat limit the capacity within the lawn area of the garden for the time being."

For more information visit https://www.rmluk.org/

