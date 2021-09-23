Parkour theatre show to highlight modern slavery

Published: 10:40 AM September 23, 2021

Parkour athletes and theatre performers tell the story of modern slavery in the construction industry - Credit: Fisher Studios

A dance show will highlight the issue of modern slavery at an arts festival in Barkingside next month.

On Edge will use parkour, theatre and a towering ‘construction site’ set to tell the story of how modern slavery exists in the construction industry.

Produced by theatre and dance company Justice in Motion, the free show will appear as part of the Circulate festival and will take place in Ken Aston Square on October 16.

The government’s National Referral Mechanism saw more than 10,500 potential victims referred last year.

The cast includes parkour athletes and theatre performers in an ensemble cast and the production is supported by public funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

Circulate is a festival of outdoor arts putting on free events in communities across outer London.