Nightingale mural completed on side of Wanstead restaurant

Published: 11:51 AM September 17, 2021

A new mural has been completed in Wanstead.

The colourful artwork depicting a nightingale bird in song fills the end wall of the India Garden restaurant in Nightingale Lane.

Completed last weekend by artist Gavin McPhail, the mural has been enabled by Wood Street Walls, an organisation responsible for similar artworks in Walthamstow.

The mural accompanies a Mini Festival of Nightingales in Wanstead, organised by artist Kathy Taylor.

Nightingales are small birds which are rarely spotted, but known for their melodious song.

You may also want to watch:

At a talk given by James Heal from the local Wren Group for the festival in September, attendees heard how a nightingale had been recorded at Wanstead Flats only this spring.

The festival is holding a birds and butterflies creative day for children this Saturday (September 18) at Nightingale Green, Wanstead.

To mark the completion of the mural, the India Garden in Nightingale Lane will host a celebration at 2pm on Sunday.

Booking for the mural event is available here, while tickets for the children's event can be found here.