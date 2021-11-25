Fairlop Waters car park to transform into ice-rink for Christmas
- Credit: PA
A new ice-rink is opening in Ilford next month.
Fairlop Winter Village, supported by Redbridge Council, will see a carpark in Fairlop Waters Country Park transformed into an ice-rink.
With capacity to hold 120 skaters per hour, the ice-rink will include polar bear skate aids for children, as well as live entertainment and performances.
Alongside taking to the ice, visitors can enjoy a Polar Express train which will travel across the site and a Santa’s reindeer ride for small children.
Stalls selling mulled wine and refreshments are also planned, as well as an opportunity to write Santa a letter.
Fairlop Winter Village will be open between 10am-9pm from December 11 until January 7.
For more information and to book tickets, visit fairlopwintervillage.co.uk/
