A new ice-skating rink is opening in Fairlop Waters Country Park, Redbridge in December - Credit: PA

A new ice-rink is opening in Ilford next month.

Fairlop Winter Village, supported by Redbridge Council, will see a carpark in Fairlop Waters Country Park transformed into an ice-rink.

With capacity to hold 120 skaters per hour, the ice-rink will include polar bear skate aids for children, as well as live entertainment and performances.

Alongside taking to the ice, visitors can enjoy a Polar Express train which will travel across the site and a Santa’s reindeer ride for small children.

Stalls selling mulled wine and refreshments are also planned, as well as an opportunity to write Santa a letter.

Fairlop Winter Village will be open between 10am-9pm from December 11 until January 7.

For more information and to book tickets, visit fairlopwintervillage.co.uk/