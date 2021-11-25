News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > Things to do

Fairlop Waters car park to transform into ice-rink for Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 4:42 PM November 25, 2021
A new ice-skating rink is opening in Fairlop Waters Country Park, Redbridge in December

A new ice-skating rink is opening in Fairlop Waters Country Park, Redbridge in December - Credit: PA

A new ice-rink is opening in Ilford next month.

Fairlop Winter Village, supported by Redbridge Council, will see a carpark in Fairlop Waters Country Park transformed into an ice-rink.

With capacity to hold 120 skaters per hour, the ice-rink will include polar bear skate aids for children, as well as live entertainment and performances.

Alongside taking to the ice, visitors can enjoy a Polar Express train which will travel across the site and a Santa’s reindeer ride for small children.

Stalls selling mulled wine and refreshments are also planned, as well as an opportunity to write Santa a letter.

Fairlop Winter Village will be open between 10am-9pm from December 11 until January 7.

For more information and to book tickets, visit fairlopwintervillage.co.uk/

Most Read

  1. 1 Mercato Metropolitano to host taster market in Ilford
  2. 2 Thief threatened woman with bottle at Ilford High Road Sainsbury's Local
  3. 3 Members of Mali Boys gang jailed for supplying Class A drugs into Essex
  1. 4 Call for witnesses after man, 54, dies following Eastern Avenue collision
  2. 5 Tests after dead swans found in Goodmayes Park
  3. 6 Three people escape overnight flat fire in Ilford
  4. 7 Remembering London's teenage homicide victims in 2021
  5. 8 Festivities planned to mark Ilford's Christmas lights switch-on
  6. 9 Two more men charged with murder after fatal stabbing of teen in Loxford
  7. 10 Barking man 'showed little remorse' over murdering mother-of-two
London Live
Redbridge Council
Christmas
Ilford News
Redbridge News
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Boxer Amir Khan and fan Alvee Pritom at the launch of Ottoman Doner in Ilford 

London Live

'Electric atmosphere' captured on TikTok as Amir Khan opens kebab shop

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Mihaita Strat

London Live

Redbridge man exploiting sex workers caught in undercover operation

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
The team from Jaipur in South Woodford after winning the award for best Indian restaurant in east London.

London Live

South Woodford restaurant named best Indian in east London

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
King George Hospital in Goodmayes.

London Live

How many Covid patients are there at Queen's and King George hospitals?

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon