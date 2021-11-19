The team from Jaipur in South Woodford won the award for best Indian restaurant in east London - Credit: Euro Asia Curry Awards

An Indian restaurant in South Woodford has been crowned the best in east London at a Romford awards ceremony celebrating the nation’s finest curries.

Jaipur, in George Lane, was recognised at this year’s Euro Asia Curry Awards for its cuisine, customer service and atmosphere.

More than 200 restaurants and takeaways serving curries, from Indian to Thai, were nominated for this year’s awards, with winners chosen by a panel of judges.

The annual ceremony, held at Mayfair Venue in Romford on November 15, celebrates the best curry eateries in the UK.

The awards were set up in 2015 by Bangladeshi chef Shorif Kahn, who has 20 years of industry experience and has cooked for well-known figures including Theresa May.

He said: “After such a difficult period for restaurants up and down the country, it feels fantastic to be able to showcase and celebrate some of the most talented and hardworking people in our industry.

“Not only do these businesses contribute a huge amount to the UK economy, they’re also loved by their communities."