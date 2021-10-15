Five veggie-friendly restaurants in Redbridge, courtesy of Tripadvisor

Published: 9:44 AM October 15, 2021

More and more Brits are cutting meat out of their diets and turning to vegetarian or vegan alternatives.

Nationally, average meat consumption per person per day fell from 104g to 86g per day from 2008 to 2019, according to a study published in The Lancet Planetary Health.

High meat consumption, particularly red meat and processed meat, negatively affects health.

Meat production is one of the largest contributors to global warming and environmental degradation, according to the study.

Even McDonald's has added a plant-based burger to its menu, aptly named the McPlant.

Here are five eateries ranked among the top 10 in Redbridge for being vegetarian-friendly, according to Tripadvisor.

Capricho Portuguese Kitchen

In Fencepiece Road, Barkingside, this eatery offers a modern menu and scores 4.5 out of five on Tripadvisor. One reviewer on Tripadvisor describes Capricho Portuguese Kitchen's food as "absolutely lovely".

Vijay's Virasat

Soya chilli paneer, Tandoori broccoli and bhindi bahar are among the veggie options at this Indian in Horns Road, Ilford. A Tripadvisor reviewer hails the "authentic, fresh food" at this eatery rated 4.5 by the travel website.

Spice

This tandoori restaurant and take away in High Street, Barkingside, offers veggie, vegan, halal and gluten free options. One reviewer praises this Indian as "a pleasure every time".

Luigi's

In Beehive Lane, Gants Hill, this Italian offers a range of veggie dishes, including pappardelle alla crema funghi, penne primavera and penne alla arrabiata. Rated four out of five on Tripadvisor, one reviewer praises the "friendly" staff while another described the food as "amazing".

Indian Aroma Restaurant

The vegetarian options on the menu include paneer butter masala, saag aloo and konda kadalai kulambu. In Woodford Avenue, Gants Hill, this eatery scores 4.5 out of five on Tripadvisor and has seen 117 reviewers out of 164 rate it as excellent.