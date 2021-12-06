News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > Things to do >

Gallery

Pan-Asian noodle bar opens on Ilford High Street

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 1:53 PM December 6, 2021
chopstix noodle bar ilford

Noodle bar Chopstix is known for its quirky décor - Credit: Chopstix/ Down At The Social

A pan-Asian noodle bar has opened in Ilford - with limited edition Christmas churros on offer.

The Ilford branch of noodle chain Chopstix hosts an eclectic of dishes available, such as Salt ‘N’ Pepper Chicken, Chicken Katsu Curry and Caramel Drizzle Chicken.

Chopstix marketing director Rob Burns said the chain is "delighted" to have launched in Ilford.

Chopstix offers pan-Asian dishes

Chopstix offers pan-Asian dishes - Credit: Chopstix/ Down At The Social

He said: "We’re thrilled to have the chance to bring another store to the South East and continue our expansion across Essex; this marks our third store here.

"We’re looking forward to getting to know the locals and mixing things up with our faster, fresher, tastier way."

The new restaurant hosts a "living wall" and customers can watch "Wok Masters" creating fresh dishes as they wait, which are served from an eye-catching wok station.

Chopstix is located at 165 High Street, Ilford, IG1 1DG.

chopstix ilford

The noodle bar hosts a "living wall" - Credit: Chopstix/ Down At The Social

Chopstix has 60 locations across the UK

Chopstix has 60 locations across the UK - Credit: Chopstix/ Down At The Social

The "Chopstix Anime Girl" is a centrepiece at the Ilford eatery

The "Chopstix Anime Girl" is a centrepiece at the Ilford eatery - Credit: Chopstix/ Down At The Social

The noodle bar’s dishes are also available to order from UberEats, Deliveroo and Just Eat

The noodle bar’s dishes are also available to order from UberEats, Deliveroo and Just Eat - Credit: Chopstix/ Down At The Social


Most Read

  1. 1 Weather warning issued ahead of expected gale force winds in London
  2. 2 Fairlop Waters car park to transform into ice-rink for Christmas
  3. 3 Redbridge Council is watching you: Mobile CCTV vehicle set to tackle crime
  1. 4 Travel: What to watch out for across Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham
  2. 5 The gift of giving: Where to donate food across east London this Christmas
  3. 6 Search continues for man who fled scene of Loxford stabbing
  4. 7 Barking cash and carry boss jailed for five years for money laundering
  5. 8 East London man charged with six terrorism offences
  6. 9 Members of Mali Boys gang jailed for supplying Class A drugs into Essex
  7. 10 Google rates the top vegan and vegetarian restaurants in your borough
London Live News
Food and Drink
Ilford News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Traffic in rain on the A406 in South Woodford. Picture: Ken Mears

Missing People

Update on search for older man walking barefoot along Chigwell Road

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Areeb Khan

Coronavirus

Covid survivor, 16, urges people to get jabbed after months in hospital

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
A 22-year-old man was attacked on St Georges Road, Newham on October 29

London Live News

Missing man seen on Chigwell Road found 'safe and well'

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
London covered in a sheet of snow, like this scene in Islington, is an unlikely event on Christmas day 2021

London Live News

What are the chances of a white Christmas in London?

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon