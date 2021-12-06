Gallery
Pan-Asian noodle bar opens on Ilford High Street
A pan-Asian noodle bar has opened in Ilford - with limited edition Christmas churros on offer.
The Ilford branch of noodle chain Chopstix hosts an eclectic of dishes available, such as Salt ‘N’ Pepper Chicken, Chicken Katsu Curry and Caramel Drizzle Chicken.
Chopstix marketing director Rob Burns said the chain is "delighted" to have launched in Ilford.
He said: "We’re thrilled to have the chance to bring another store to the South East and continue our expansion across Essex; this marks our third store here.
"We’re looking forward to getting to know the locals and mixing things up with our faster, fresher, tastier way."
The new restaurant hosts a "living wall" and customers can watch "Wok Masters" creating fresh dishes as they wait, which are served from an eye-catching wok station.
Chopstix is located at 165 High Street, Ilford, IG1 1DG.
