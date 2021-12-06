Gallery

Noodle bar Chopstix is known for its quirky décor - Credit: Chopstix/ Down At The Social

A pan-Asian noodle bar has opened in Ilford - with limited edition Christmas churros on offer.

The Ilford branch of noodle chain Chopstix hosts an eclectic of dishes available, such as Salt ‘N’ Pepper Chicken, Chicken Katsu Curry and Caramel Drizzle Chicken.

Chopstix marketing director Rob Burns said the chain is "delighted" to have launched in Ilford.

Chopstix offers pan-Asian dishes - Credit: Chopstix/ Down At The Social

He said: "We’re thrilled to have the chance to bring another store to the South East and continue our expansion across Essex; this marks our third store here.

"We’re looking forward to getting to know the locals and mixing things up with our faster, fresher, tastier way."

The new restaurant hosts a "living wall" and customers can watch "Wok Masters" creating fresh dishes as they wait, which are served from an eye-catching wok station.

Chopstix is located at 165 High Street, Ilford, IG1 1DG.

The noodle bar hosts a "living wall" - Credit: Chopstix/ Down At The Social

Chopstix has 60 locations across the UK - Credit: Chopstix/ Down At The Social

The "Chopstix Anime Girl" is a centrepiece at the Ilford eatery - Credit: Chopstix/ Down At The Social

The noodle bar’s dishes are also available to order from UberEats, Deliveroo and Just Eat - Credit: Chopstix/ Down At The Social



