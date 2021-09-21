News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Best places to have a curry in Redbridge as chosen by readers

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 11:38 AM September 21, 2021   
Indian food on a table.

Here are the Indian restaurants and takeaways in Redbridge most recommended by our readers. - Credit: Anthony Devlin/PA

There is no shortage of Indian restaurants in Redbridge – whether you are looking for a Punjabi fish dish, or just a classic chicken tikka masala. 

The Recorder asked readers to tell us about their favourite Indian restaurant or takeaway in the borough and here are some of your recommendations: 

Abshar Barkingside 

Based in Barkingside High Street, Abshar markets itself as an “authentic Indian takeaway”, with a range of traditional curries, masalas, biryanis and more. 

Tripadvisor reviewers describe it as a “hidden gem”. 

You may also want to watch:

Citi Kitchen 

Just a stone's throw from Valentines Park in Beehive Lane, Ilford, this restaurant serves Punjabi and Gujarati food. 

Golden Curry 

This family-run establishment in Clements Road, Ilford, has been feeding hungry customers since it was opened in 1966. 

Customers have praised the food and service.  

Stone bass from the Grand Trunk Road in South Woodford, whose menu is inspired by the historic trade route of the same name

Stone bass from the Grand Trunk Road in South Woodford, whose menu is inspired by the historic trade route of the same name - Credit: Grand Trunk Road

Grand Trunk Road 

This South Woodford eatery was named best Asian restaurant at the Asian Restaurant Awards 2021. 

It takes its name – and its menu – from a historic trading route and impressed judges from the Asian Catering Foundation with its mix of classic palace dishes and traditional roadside fare. 

Kanchans 

The go-to choice of Redbridge's council leader Jas Athwal, Kanchans can be found a short walk from Gants Hill station. 

This Perth Road spot specialises in Punjabi and south Indian dishes. 

Saravana Bhavan  

A chain of Indian vegetarian restaurants, Saravanaa Bhavan claims to bring “artful variations of popular and traditional Indian dishes”. 

They have eight restaurants across London, including an Ilford branch in Cranbrook Road. 

Spice Barkingside 

Perhaps the most widely recommended restaurant on the list, it is the fourth highest ranked restaurant – of any cuisine – in the area on TripAdvisor.

The Barkingside High Street has been praised for its service by customers.


