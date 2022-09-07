The Sunday event is due to be held in the Walled Garden at Valentines Mansion - Credit: Paul Upward

The Redbridge Green Fair Music Club is back with a bang with two events lined up for the weekend.

After taking a break during August, the club re-opens at Cranbrook Castle Tennis Club on Friday, September 9, where attendees can enjoy an evening of jazz featuring Jacqueline Pert and the Lenne Hunter Trio.

Doors open from 7.45pm, and tickets are £5 for over 18s, £3 for under 18s and free for under 12s.

The club then continues its series of summer outdoor programmes on Sunday, September 11, with the next edition of its Walled Garden live session.

The free event will be held at the Walled Garden at Valentines Mansion, Valentines Park, the day will see performances from seven separate acts from 11am to 5pm.

The event will also feature the club’s annual stall fundraising for MacMillan Cancer Support.

A spokesperson for the Redbridge Green Fair Music Club said: “It will be lovely to have another good audience at each venue to continue the celebration of this year's programmes, our 10th season of live music in the Walled Garden, and the launch of our 14th annual season of the Friday evening Music Club.”