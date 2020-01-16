Search

Athletics: Two silvers for Woodford Green as duo show their potential indoors

PUBLISHED: 16:30 17 January 2020

Isabelle Kyson silver medal at the south of england champs

sabelle Kyson silver medal at the south of england champs

Archant

Woodford Green had six young athletes at the South of England Indoor Championships at the weekend and returned with two fine silver medals.

Woodford Green Danny Raymond silver medal at the South of England ChampsWoodford Green Danny Raymond silver medal at the South of England Champs

Having recently produced a minithon record over 600 metres, Isabelle Kyson had a busy weekend at Lee Valley.

In the 60m heats, she qualified for the final in second place after clocking 8,69 seconds and an hour later she was a fighting fourth in the final.

Kyson was back in action two hours later as she lined up for the 800m final.

Front-running tactics so nearly paid off as she just lost out on the gold medal on the line, clocking a new personal best of 2.30.2 for a superb silver medal.

Meanwhile, Danny Raymond competed in the under-17 boys' 800 metres.

In his heat, Raymond ran comfortably to place second in 2.02.88. and just two hours later an exciting final saw Reardon of Blackheath taking out a fast pace with Raymond sticking right with him.

On the final circuit, Reardon hung on to win as Raymond broke two minutes for the first time with a time of 1.59.57.

Shona Vincent and Zahara Malcolm are fine athletes with great futures ahead of them.

They have now moved up to the under-17 age group and they competed with great distinction.

Vincent competed in the 60m, winning her heat in 7.91. A tremendous semi-final saw her qualify for the final with a personal best 7.84 And in the final she finished fifth in 7.88.

Malcolm, now coached by Gladys Bird, ran the 400 metres and competed really well for a new indoor best of 61.20 for second, but she just lost out on a final spot.

Aidan Fernando competed in the under-17 200m and, after setting an indoor best of 23.18 by winning his heat, he was unable to finish his semi final.

Meanwhile, Medwin Odamitten was third in the under-17 60m heat in a time of 7.42.

