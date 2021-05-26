Woodford Wells captain Johnson 'disappointed' as match abandoned

Published: 2:30 PM May 26, 2021

H Blogg of Woodford Wells during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Woodford Wells CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 1st June 2019 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Woodford Wells captain Joe Johnson was ‘disappointed’ rain proved costly as they got themselves into a good position against Upminster before the match was abandoned.

Upminster won the toss and elected to bat first where Woodford bowled them out for 152 with Rehan Iqbal (4-28) the stand-out with the ball.

But the match was brought to an end after a heavy downpour meaning Woodford couldn’t go out to bat.

“It goes without saying we were disappointed on Saturday after getting ourselves into such a good position," said Johnson.

“It was pleasing that we learnt the lesson from week before and bowled them all out and we were confident of chasing it.

You may also want to watch:

“I still think we can play even better and if we hold all our catches we might have been able to have won before the rain came down but once it did there was no chance of getting back out there.

“We’ll keep searching for that first win and surely soon our luck will turn if we keep on performing with the ball like that.”

Wells welcome Old Southendian & Southchurch on Saturday as they hunt down that first win in Hamro Foundation Essex League Division One this season.