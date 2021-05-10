Typical that Woodford Wells old boy comes back to haunt them says captain

Published: 4:00 PM May 10, 2021

Woodford Wells captain Joe Johnson insisted it was typical that former team-mate Jack Stead came back to haunt them as they lost by six runs to rivals Fives & Heronians on the opening day of the Hamro Foundation Essex League season.

Wells won the toss and elected to field first where they bowled the hosts out for 188 but former player Leach led the charge with 61 runs with support around him.

In reply, Wells mustered up a score of 182-8 with captain Johnson (54) and Robert Kingham (66) top scoring.

“It was typical that we would open the league campaign against Fives after them just pipping us to the title last year and it was another really good, close and tight game,” Johnson said.

“They have improved in the close season and it was inevitable that it would be Jack that got the runs for them after leaving us to go there. That’s the sort of innings he is capable of. Taking a game away from you. When he comes off, he is so effective.

“Having said that, we decided last year to invest in young players and stuck by those principles over the winter and it was Rob Kingham who has effectively come in for Jack and he matched his innings in the end so I don’t think that was the difference between the sides.

“Rob also bowled a terrific third spell, is a great fielder and is only 19, despite playing his competitive debut, he showed confidence and maturity so will just keep getting better and better I think so I am so pleased he showed everyone what he can do.”

Wells still need to get rid of the rust after a long lay-off insists the skipper following the opening Division One fixture.

“We’re still a little under cooked at the moment but Fives were at full strength and it showed. We have a few batters out of form and bowled a few too many wides and no balls and that kills you," he added.

“With our overseas Reeve Cyster currently quarantining and hopefully arriving on Saturday for the next game against Loughton, we will get stronger. We’re also missing Ashleigh Cox at the moment.

“It’s a long season and to take maximum bonus points from the match means we are better off than those who got abandoned, so plenty of positives to be taken from the game.”