Woodford Wells to host summer open day in May

PUBLISHED: 11:00 19 April 2019

Woodford Wells will host their summer open day on May 12 (pic: Woodford Wells)

Archant

Free event to take place on club’s ground in Monkhams Lane on May 12

Woodford Wells will be hosting a summer open day on May 12 at their grounds in Monkhams Lane.

The event is being held with a view to attracting more members to sign up and join the club.

The free event will run from 10am-4pm and there will be a whole host of activities for those in attendance to enjoy on the day.

Those who visit will be able to try their hand at tennis, hockey, cricket, table tennis, squash, racketball and short mat bowls — all of which are sports offered by Wells.

Coaching will also be offered, as well as a whole host of other activities on the day next month.

The event will also see a raffle take place and there will be a BBQ held in addition to the other activities, while those in attendance can benefit from some great deals on club membership.

It is hope there will be plenty of people present on the day, which should create a vibrant atmoshpere.

For more information, please call 02085041954.

