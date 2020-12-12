Woodford Town pick up vital point away to West Essex

Published: 1:27 PM December 12, 2020

Woodford Town picked up a valuable point at West Essex to lift themselves off the bottom of the Essex Senior League for the first time this season.

Jayden Charles stoppage time strike levelled things up in a tipsy turvy encounter which had seen the Woods in front twice before being pegged back by a resilient West Essex team.

Roared on by a vociferous away following it was Charles who had also opened the scoring with barely a minute on the clock.

New signing Darren Foxley restored the advantage with a curling long range effort shortly after the break but the hosts hit back before Charles heroics ensured Dee Safer’s and Julian Charles men climb above Clapton at least for the time being.

Joint-manager Dee Safer was full of praise for the Woodford fans.

You may also want to watch:

"Our fans were fantastic once again tonight and it would have been great to have given them a much needed win but I was pleased we still tried to play with respect to the club ethos which we consider the ‘right way’ to develop players."