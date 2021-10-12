Woodford Town FC play-down recent woes as they head into busy week

Published: 9:32 PM October 12, 2021

Woodford Town face a busy week as they are due to face Hoddesdon Town on Wednesday and table toppers Stanway Rovers on Friday.

This comes following a 4-1 defeat to Clapton in front of a bumper crowd of 483 at Ashton arena.

An amazing game of four penalties saw the Woods take the lead courtesy of top scorer Chaynie Burgin before an in-form Tons hit back in spectacular fashion.

After new boss Shane Baptiste had gone unbeaten in his first seven games, this means Woodford have hit a mini blip in their fortunes and coach Neil Day was keen to downplay the Woods' recent form.

"Every game is tough in the ESL and we have to learn to adapt to the opposition and indeed some of the pitches we play on.

"We have played Hoddesdon twice and it’s even-stevens overall. Hopefully we’ll come back fresh having learnt some lessons of late - it would be great to give our fantastic fan base a couple of nights to remember."