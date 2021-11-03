Woodford Town look to build on recent fortunes at home to Little Oakley
- Credit: Woodford Town
Woodford Town entertain Little Oakley at Ashton Arena after a productive week on the road propelled them up the Essex Senior League table.
A brace from in form Chaynie Burgin gave the Woods a hard fought midweek at St Margaretsbury, the only downside being a straight red for Burgin after an off the ball scuffle.
The Woods followed up with a 3-1 victory at Clacton in which Shane Baptiste’s team finished with nine men after injuries late in the game on Saturday.
Goals from Peter Analov, Burgin and Jayden Silcott put Woodford in control before Clacton scored a consolation goal.
Head coach Neil Day was keen to praise the impact Baptiste had on results so far.
“Shane is a young manager but it’s hard not to get driven along by his commitment and willingness to learn.
“The same can be said of the team who are finding ways the win games whatever is thrown at them, it’s a very promising sign.”
