Woodford Town outclassed in Plate Trophy Final 

Published: 4:05 PM May 29, 2021

Shaye La-Rose of Woodford during Woodford Town vs Redbridge, Len Cordell Memorial Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 24th April 2021 - Credit: David Loveday/TGS Photo

Woodford Town fell to a 3-0 defeat to Hoddesdon Town in the Len Cordell Memorial Cup Plate at Oakside stadium on Saturday.

Hoddesdon started the brighter of the two teams testing the keeper early with a free kick before striking just wide with a few shots outside of the box and forward Cyrus Babaie failing to capitalise on a 1 on 1.

However, Babaie made no mistake when a similar chance appeared 17 minutes in.

Chaotic play in the middle of the pitch saw the ball fired at Babaie’s chest, with the forward taking it on the spin and driving into the box past Woodford captain David Agboola and striking the ball into the net to put Hoddesdon Town 1-0 up.

The lead was doubled 31 minutes in with a close-range finish from the Hoddesdon number 9.

Babaie worked some space on the right and fizzed in a low cross, gifting Harrison Rookard an easy finish to put Hoddesdon 2-0 up.

Hoddesdon Town were worthy leaders at the break, controlling the game and creating a barrage of chances, whilst Woodford only enjoyed a few fleeting attacks, struggling to create any clear-cut chances.

However, Woodford Town came out fighting in the second half, pressing higher up the pitch and causing Hoddesdon problems.

Jaydon Charles, Shaye La-Rose, and Ramiah Mills all came close for Woodford during the second half, firing shots just over and forcing good saves from the keeper as they went in search of a goal to spark a comeback.

But despite the pressure, it was Hoddesdon who got the goal, striking at the other end as a raking long ball made it through to Babaie on the left side of the box before the forward chipped the keeper to put his side 3-0 up with just 7 minutes to play, sealing the result for Hoddesdon.

The result did not deter the Woodford Town faithful, singing and chanting with drums and a harmonica throughout the entire 90 minutes through until the Plate presentation.

Woodford Town: Simson, Lyttle, La-Rose, Agboola, Salam-Salami, Empochontsif, Alexander, Ron Gravesande, Mills, Salau, Charles, Muti, Mahmoudi, Murray Sharpe, Dacosta, McEvoy.



