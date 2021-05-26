Woodford Town can bag silverware as they head into Plate final
- Credit: David Loveday/TGS Photo
Woodford Town have the chance to finish the most bizarre of seasons with some silverware at the Oakfield Stadium home of Redbridge FC on Saturday.
A midday kick off sees Woods taking on Hoddesdon Town in the Len Cordell Memorial Plate Final, for which they qualified in some style after a 10-goal demolition of Isthmian League opponents Great Wakering Rovers.
Woodford’s new-look squad have shown promising signs of improvement from their Essex Senior League campaign which saw them languishing at the wrong end of the table before lockdown curtailed the action.
The resumption has seen victories against Great Wakering and newly promoted Buckhurst Hill, as well as a battling 1-1 draw with a youthful Cheshunt outfit much to the delight of joint-manager Dee Safer.
Safer said: "Julian (Charles) and myself have freshened the team up and we’re optimistic about the future, starting with this Saturday.
You may also want to watch:
"It’s a nice bonus to find ourselves unexpectedly in a final, but with our fabulous support it could be one hell of an occasion and we’re definitely in it to win it."
Most Read
- 1 Clayhall history teacher nominated for national award
- 2 Jailed: Teen gets nine years for 'frenzied' knife attack on sleeping woman
- 3 Hundreds attend vigil in Ilford after Israel-Gaza conflict
- 4 Council recommends approval of 1,280 new homes at Goodmayes Tesco
- 5 Boys who raised £100,000 with Lemonade for Yemen-aid win national award
- 6 Lorry flips over in Gants Hill collision
- 7 Two men charged in connection with people smuggling probe
- 8 Ilford business owners get training from police on keeping shops safe
- 9 Ilford Catholics pick up victories in matches that survived the rain
- 10 Jailed: Man who raped woman in Ilford after accomplice forced her into car