Woodford Town can bag silverware as they head into Plate final

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 2:00 PM May 26, 2021   
Shaye La-Rose of Woodford during Woodford Town vs Redbridge, Len Cordell Memorial Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 24th April 2021

Shaye La-Rose of Woodford during Woodford Town vs Redbridge, Len Cordell Memorial Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 24th April 2021 - Credit: David Loveday/TGS Photo

Woodford Town have the chance to finish the most bizarre of seasons with some silverware at the Oakfield Stadium home of Redbridge FC on Saturday.

A midday kick off sees Woods taking on Hoddesdon Town in the Len Cordell Memorial Plate Final, for which they qualified in some style after a 10-goal demolition of Isthmian League opponents Great Wakering Rovers.

Woodford’s new-look squad have shown promising signs of improvement from their Essex Senior League campaign which saw them languishing at the wrong end of the table before lockdown curtailed the action.

Tyriq Alexander of Woodford during Woodford Town vs Redbridge, Len Cordell Memorial Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 24th April 2021

Tyriq Alexander of Woodford during Woodford Town vs Redbridge, Len Cordell Memorial Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 24th April 2021 - Credit: David Loveday/TGS Photo

The resumption has seen victories against Great Wakering and newly promoted Buckhurst Hill, as well as a battling 1-1 draw with a youthful Cheshunt outfit much to the delight of joint-manager Dee Safer.

Safer said: "Julian (Charles) and myself have freshened the team up and we’re optimistic about the future, starting with this Saturday.

"It’s a nice bonus to find ourselves unexpectedly in a final, but with our fabulous support it could be one hell of an occasion and we’re definitely in it to win it."

