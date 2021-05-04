News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Woodford Town annihilate Great Wakering Rovers to give themselves a chance of silverware

Jacob Ranson

Published: 3:00 PM May 4, 2021   
Shaye La-Rose of Woodford during Woodford Town vs Redbridge, Len Cordell Memorial Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 24th April 2021

Shaye La-Rose of Woodford during Woodford Town vs Redbridge, Len Cordell Memorial Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 24th April 2021 - Credit: David Loveday/TGS Photo

After a disappointing run in the group stages of the Len Cordell Memorial Cup, Woodford Town found ample consolation in the form of a 10-goal annihilation of Great Wakering Rovers at Aveley's Parkside Stadium.

The win sees The Woods somewhat unexpectedly through to the final of the Senior Plate competition to be held at Oakside Stadium on Saturday, May 29.

On an historic day for Dee Safer’s and Julian Charles’ team, not only was the club's scoring record smashed but no less than two individual hat-tricks gave Woods the chance of a totally unexpected piece of silverware after a very disappointing 2020-21 season.

Joint-manager Charles described the win as 'seeing signs of the root of recovery’ he had been overseeing in recent months, being particularly pleased with the clean sheet ‘the result of a lot of hard work on the training ground.'

Ridwan Hussein of Woodford during Woodford Town vs Redbridge, Len Cordell Memorial Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 24th April 2021

Ridwan Hussein of Woodford during Woodford Town vs Redbridge, Len Cordell Memorial Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 24th April 2021 - Credit: David Loveday/TGS Photo

Safer was equally upbeat about a performance for which he could ‘see a lot of positives to take forward after what had been a tough period for the club'.

