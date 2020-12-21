Woodford Town 'frustrated' with latest restrictions after recent fortunes

Published: 11:53 AM December 21, 2020

Woodford Town enter the latest lockdown period second bottom of the Essex Senior League despite recent signs of improvement and an encouraging 3-3 draw at West Essex in their last outing.

The Essex Senior League confirmed that all games will be off until the next government review as every club in the division has been plunged into Tier 4 of the latest restrictions. Even clubs at step 3-6, which includes the league, have to follow these rules.

The league confirms more updates will follow in the near future - but you’d expect it won’t be until at least January as a third national lockdown is being rumoured.

Club spokesman Neil Day described the further suspension of a stop start season as frustrating but a further challenge all teams must face in the current footballing climate.

“Obviously the safety of players and fans is paramount in our focus,” Day said. “But on the field it is hard for any team to build momentum. Given we have shown improved form of late it’s probably fair to say this lockdown hasn’t come at the best time for us.

Woodford Town's Jaydon Charles picks out a pass against Ilford earlier this season - Credit: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo

“All teams face this challenge so we are working hard to ensure we can be as well prepared as possible for the resumption. “

The lockdown comes in a week that saw ex Wood Anis Mehmeti score his first goal in the Championship for Wycombe Wanderers - another success story for the club's "production line" that has seen six players progress to Football League clubs in the past three years.

Joint first-team manager Dee Safer was delighted with Mehmeti's success, having started the then Norwich City winger regularly last season.

“As a club we’re very proud that we are seen as a pathway to the pro game and we are now building up an impressive portfolio of players who have benefited from playing for us then made the jump.

“In many ways it sums up what we are about and we were all very happy to see Anis score a very well taken goal against QPR.”

Woodford Town also still await their return to Ashton Playing Fields as restrictions haven’t allowed them to make their long-awaited return as of yet.