Woodford Town begin ambitious plans for return home with new membership scheme

Published: 4:00 PM March 16, 2021

The inertia surrounding any sort of meaningful football being played at the Ashton’s Arena this season stands as a stark contrast to Woodford Town’s ambitious plans to establish themselves off the pitch before next season.

The Essex Senior has been curtailed for the second successive season and even attempts to set up an alternative Champions League-type tournament have stalled due to factors such as no fans allowed and matches being played at massive financial losses due to the cutting off of other revenue streams.

With Woodford saved from a likely relegation scrap despite the shoots of recovery before the latest lockdown, The Woods can now formulate their plans for next season which they will begin playing in their home town for the first time in 28 years.

The latest update from Woodford Town's Ashton's Arena - Credit: Neil Day

Chairman Tony Scott is excited by what the future might bring and very confident the Ashton’s Ground would be signed off and passed by the FA in the very near future.

“It’s been a hell of a long wait but there’s tangible light at the end of the tunnel and it’s very exciting to see the pieces of the puzzle falling into place.”

You may also want to watch:

Part of that puzzle is The Woods off the pitch and media presence, including a membership that has been lapped up with great gusto since its launch this week.

Club media officer Neil Day was quick to praise the club's volunteer workers who have pulled together to launch the membership scheme and revamp the club website to a whole new level.

“The lockdown gave us a chance to review our online activities,” Day said. “We set a simple goal to make our website the best around and have put so much stored content in that I personally think we’ve achieved that.

“I know Tony is delighted with it and it shows just what can be achieved with a positive outlook and no little hard work."

The membership scheme has many perks, including entry to all home games for a mere £50.

The latest update from Woodford Town's Ashton's Arena - Credit: Neil Day

The chairman added: “I’m very happy with the early take-up of the scheme as it shows we do have a lot of local support and those supporters have put their money where their mouth is. It will help us in so many ways, including building extra covered terracing which is no less than our very noisy and loyal fans deserve.”

Visit https://woodfordtownfc.com/club-membership-scheme to sign up.