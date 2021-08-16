Woodford Town FC make emotional return to old ground

Published: 3:35 PM August 16, 2021

Tony Scott, WTFC Chairman, Cllr Jas Athwal, Lloyd Duddridge WTFC Committee Member and Cllr Kam Rai at Woodford Town's first game back in the borough - Credit: Redbridge Council

Woodford Town Football Club made an emotional return to their old stamping ground on Friday evening, as they played their first home game back in the borough after a 28-year absence.

Their welcome return follows Redbridge Council’s £1.6 million investment in Ashton Playing Fields in Woodford, to support the construction of a new grandstand alongside other new facilities including an upgraded pavilion with new changing room, first aid facilities, upgraded gym facilities and a multi-use club room.

Cllr Jas Athwal was there in person on Friday alongside Deputy Leader of the Council, Cllr Kam Rai, to cheer on the team in their inaugural Essex Senior League match at their new home, which ended in a 2-1 defeat to Stansted.

Cllr Athwal said: "It was truly fantastic to see Woodford Town back in their rightful home in Woodford, the level of support was incredible, with over 800 local people coming out to watch the match and cheer on the team.

“Our investment in Ashton Playing Fields has delivered world-class football and athletics facilities for local sports clubs, schools and our community, plus a brand new state of the art gym.

"I’m looking forward to seeing our team go from strength to strength in their new home and hopefully some future Olympians coming through the Athletic Club.”

The new facilities at Ashton Playing Fields will also enable Woodford Green with Essex Ladies Athletic Club to host British Athletics League Division One meetings.

Woodford Town FC’s former home ground was situated off Snakes Lane East but in 1993 the club lost its ground and unfortunately was forced to fold in 2003.

After reforming in 2017 the club played in Broxbourne and then Harlow, until Redbridge Council got behind the dream of chairman Tony Scott to restore the club to the heart of its original community.

Woodford Town will now be hoping that the return home can help them push on after struggling the last few seasons while playing away at Harlow Town's ground.