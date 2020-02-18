Athletics: Woodford Green's Fillery focused on Europeans and Olympics

Cameron Fillery finishes second in the 110m hrdles at the British Championships PA Wire/PA Images

Woodford Green's Cameron Fillery is focused on qualifying for the European Championships in Paris and Tokyo Olympics, with the World Indoor Championships not happening due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, writes Ziad Chaudry.

And the 21-year-old, who claimed bronze at last year's European U23 Championships, will be looking for a vast improvement from his 8.00secs effort in the men's 60m hurdles at the Müller Indoor Grand Prix when he returns to the same Glasgow track for the British Indoor Championships this weekend.

Fillery finished way behind fellow British number one Andrew Pozzi who took the honours in 7.57 ahead of Kuwait's Yaqoub Mohamed Al Youha (7.61) and Milan Trajkovic from Cyprus (7.72) in a World Athletics Indoor Tour status race last Saturday.

But he insists the seven races, which includes a rare flat 60m appearance in Loughborough, he has had so far during what he described as a consistent season, is pretty much preparation for the British Indoors.

"I'm just trying to build on to the National Indoor Championships," he said. "It's obviously a shame without the World Indoors but I just need to keep on moving.

"I opened up really quick in Loughborough (7.81) so I'm just trying to get back to that time. I feel I've got a PB in me.

"Today wasn't the one. I snapped at hurdle one then after that it was just scrappy to try to get into the race."

But after Fillery is done and dusted with the indoor season, he will then begin work on qualifying for Tokyo 2020.

"Tokyo is the main goal," he added. "Indoors is never a massive thing for me because it's not my strong point, but I need to do it to build up towards my outdoor season and therefore Tokyo basically."