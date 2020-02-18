Search

Advanced search

Athletics: Woodford Green's Fillery focused on Europeans and Olympics

PUBLISHED: 15:47 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:47 18 February 2020

Cameron Fillery finishes second in the 110m hrdles at the British Championships

Cameron Fillery finishes second in the 110m hrdles at the British Championships

PA Wire/PA Images

Woodford Green's Cameron Fillery is focused on qualifying for the European Championships in Paris and Tokyo Olympics, with the World Indoor Championships not happening due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, writes Ziad Chaudry.

And the 21-year-old, who claimed bronze at last year's European U23 Championships, will be looking for a vast improvement from his 8.00secs effort in the men's 60m hurdles at the Müller Indoor Grand Prix when he returns to the same Glasgow track for the British Indoor Championships this weekend.

Fillery finished way behind fellow British number one Andrew Pozzi who took the honours in 7.57 ahead of Kuwait's Yaqoub Mohamed Al Youha (7.61) and Milan Trajkovic from Cyprus (7.72) in a World Athletics Indoor Tour status race last Saturday.

But he insists the seven races, which includes a rare flat 60m appearance in Loughborough, he has had so far during what he described as a consistent season, is pretty much preparation for the British Indoors.

You may also want to watch:

"I'm just trying to build on to the National Indoor Championships," he said. "It's obviously a shame without the World Indoors but I just need to keep on moving.

"I opened up really quick in Loughborough (7.81) so I'm just trying to get back to that time. I feel I've got a PB in me.

"Today wasn't the one. I snapped at hurdle one then after that it was just scrappy to try to get into the race."

But after Fillery is done and dusted with the indoor season, he will then begin work on qualifying for Tokyo 2020.

"Tokyo is the main goal," he added. "Indoors is never a massive thing for me because it's not my strong point, but I need to do it to build up towards my outdoor season and therefore Tokyo basically."

Most Read

Man fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed during Hainault street fight

New North Road in Hainault where a man was found with stab injuries. Photo: Google Maps

Armed robbers posing as police assaulted Clayhall residents with gun before stealing cash and jewellery

Armed robbers posed as police officers and threatened and assaulted residents in Berkeley Road on Friday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

‘Very proud moment’: Keys to Project Malachi handed to Ilford Salvation Army as construction finishes

Ilford Salvation Army has recieved the keys to Project Malachi in Ilford. Picture: Project Malachi

Tens of thousands of EU citizens in Redbridge apply to stay in UK

Thousands have applied for settlement status in the UK. Picture: PA Images/Stefan Rousseau

Man stabbed in face in Hainault now stable

New North Road in Hainault where a man was found with stab injuries. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

Man fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed during Hainault street fight

New North Road in Hainault where a man was found with stab injuries. Photo: Google Maps

Armed robbers posing as police assaulted Clayhall residents with gun before stealing cash and jewellery

Armed robbers posed as police officers and threatened and assaulted residents in Berkeley Road on Friday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

‘Very proud moment’: Keys to Project Malachi handed to Ilford Salvation Army as construction finishes

Ilford Salvation Army has recieved the keys to Project Malachi in Ilford. Picture: Project Malachi

Tens of thousands of EU citizens in Redbridge apply to stay in UK

Thousands have applied for settlement status in the UK. Picture: PA Images/Stefan Rousseau

Man stabbed in face in Hainault now stable

New North Road in Hainault where a man was found with stab injuries. Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Athletics: Woodford Green’s Fillery focused on Europeans and Olympics

Cameron Fillery finishes second in the 110m hrdles at the British Championships

Redfern admits self belief is an issue after Woodford’s home loss to Sudbury

Woodford in their clash with Harpenden earlier this season. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

West Ham defender Fisk receives England call-up for SheBelieves Cup

Grace Fisk of West Ham during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

Manor director Farrell insists there were still positives despite discipline costing them at Chingford

Eton Manor in action against Chingford. Picture: Martin Pearl

Defender Coulson felt Orient didn’t assert themselves in a windy contest at Cheltenham

Josh Coulson celebrates (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24