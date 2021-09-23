Woodford, Ilford and Redbridge turn attentions to the FA Vase

Published: 1:00 PM September 23, 2021

Woodford Town will look to continue their resurgence of form under manager Shane Baptiste as they turn their attentions to the FA Vase.

Woods will travel away to Lowfield on Saturday to take on Hoddesdon Town in the second qualifying round tie of the cup competition.

They head into the clash on the back of a mid-week 2-1 victory over the same side in the Essex Senior League as they made it seven consecutive games unbeaten.

Neighbours Ilford will be hoping they can bounce back when they take on Langford in the Vase on the back of a heavy 5-1 defeat to Stanstead in the league in mid-week.

Fellow league rivals Redbridge will play host to Hadleigh United in their Vase tie after they were due to face Athletic Newham in the league last night (Wednesday).

George Christou’s men suffered a 3-1 defeat to FC Clacton on Friday evening after an impressive start to the season.

The winners of these FA Vase ties will bag £725 in prize money as the losers will take her £225 for their efforts.