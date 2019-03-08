Woodford Green's youngsters are singing in the rain after they dominate at Met League

The start of the under 11 race at the Met League © Paul Hancock / The Wanstead Portrait Studio

The rain fell most of the day, but nothing could dampen the spirits of the Woodford Green youngsters who were in stunning form as usual in the Met League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The under-11 girls saw Autumn Le Chevalier lead the way in fourth, with Jasmine Hall right behind her, Caitlin Hancock seventh and Faye Owers in 18th.

The B team of Megan Allin (23rd), Amber Higgs-Smith (26th), Daisy McDonald (27th) and Daisy Sherrin (28th) also performed well.

The squad was completed by Marissa Higgs-Smith, Alicia Percy and Annabel Reid.

Thomas Kirkland was fifth in the under-11 boys' race, with Oliver Brown sixth, Rudy Parker-Bayes seventh and Daniel Arnold ninth as they packed the leading places.

The B team of Sebastian Reid (10th), Austin McKenzie (25th), Ethan Day (26th) and Oskar Kyson (27th) were also in fine form.

The squad was completed by Zac Everitt, Stephen Ng, Jude Purser, Leo Everitt, Henry Bailey, Riley Michaels, Josh Parry and Dom Parry.

There were 10 Woodford runners in the under-13 girls' race, where the magnificent Abigail Reid was told by her coach to sit and wait on the first lap before making her move.

Reid did just that and cruised to victory by 15 seconds, while Tilly Major was a fine fourth and Molly Sherrin one place behind her.

Rosemary Kelly and Emily Caton came in a second apart in eighth and ninth, with Lexie Gobran 24th and Lexie Bonney 32nd.

Megan Wright, Maya McNelis and Molly Wain completed the team who lead by 90 points.

In the boys race all four Woodford scorers finished within 20 seconds of each other.

You may also want to watch:

Nate Harding led the team home in seventh and then came the charge of the other three not far behind. Godwinner Nkebani was 12th, Oscar Farthing 13th and year seven pupil Gregor Samson 14th.

Not to be overlooked were great runs from Max Potts (35th), and newcomers Joseph Arnold (44th) and Patrick Hayden (49th).

There were seven on the start line for the junior women, but race one winner Kezia Beeton was forced to retire with breathing trouble.

Miya Maeda was a fine third in the under-15 race, which duplicated her performance at Claybury, while Mary Hardy had another good run for 14th.

Returning from injury, Bronya Overington was not far behind in 19th, while new member Olivia Howe, improving all the time, was 29th.

In the under-17 race Ellen Savidge probably had her best race over the country for an excellent 12th, which brought beaming smiles, while another highly reliable club athlete, Jessica Adams, was 21st.

The junior men were missing a few but still have a chance of retaining their title.

In the under-15s race Danny Raymond led the team home in third place from 54 starters.

Next home was Jacob Hardy, while Reuben Fabian was 14th, Liam Short 15th, just ahead of a superb run from Sid Cody in 18th.

Max Richards, who is new to the sport, should be delighted with 22nd, while spare a thought for poor Evan Johnson who was fifth in race one and looking to repeat that, before a dreaded stitch slowed him to a jog for the bulk of the race and he placed 36th.

Chris Richardson (38th), Luke Potts (43rd) and Jay Russell (45th) also did well.

With Ben Sloan retiring in the under-17 race, Kieran Allgood took over the mantle of first man home in an excellent eighth.

Next home in 12th was new member Joel Doye, while Sam Sloan was 17th and there was a much improved run from Fred Taylor in 41st.