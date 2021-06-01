Woodford Green's William Grimsey misses out on Championships win

Published: 9:00 AM June 1, 2021

An error of judgment denied Woodford Green & Essex Ladies William Grimsey victory in the men's high jump at the European Team Championships in Silesia, Poland.

The 24-year-old, representing Great Britain & Northern Ireland, achieved the same 2.24 metres effort as Poland’s Norbert Kobielski however an earlier foul at 2.16m presented the host athlete the full seven points on countback, while Falk Wendrich of Germany came third with 2.20m.

Grimsey was only a centimetre short of his personal best of 2.25m which he achieved at the Loughborough International while representing his native Scotland weeks earlier.

"I should have jumped higher," he said. "One silly jump at 2.16m cost me the win so it is a bit frustrating and the adrenaline at 2.28 was perhaps a bit too much. But it is a good learning curve and hopefully next time I’ll be a bit calmer and jump higher."

The PB achieved at Loughborough University's Paula Radcliffe Stadium has given Grimsey, who is coached by highly-respected Fuzz Caan, a real confidence boost in his ambitious bid to qualify for the forthcoming delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"The performances over the last week have all been a building platform and the Olympics is the ultimate goal," he added.

"It gives me a chance to keep practicing and hopefully down the line jump higher."

In-form clubmate Phil Norman, making his GB & NI debut, clocked 8:42.78 in the men’s 3000m steeplechase for a sixth-place finish, with Spain's Fernando Carro winning in 8:39.67.

B finished the seven-nation event in third with 174 points as hosts Poland retained their title with 181.5 points and Italy took a close second with 179.